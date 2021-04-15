France hits unwanted milestone: Over 100,000 virus deaths

Petitpas, who lost his wife Joelle on March 29 last year from the virus, said families of victims "want the government to make a collective gesture to recognize our collective loss.”

French President Emmanuel Macron told Le Parisien newspaper he thinks about all of the people who died in the pandemic and their families.

The pandemic was “so cruel” to individuals “who sometimes were not able to accompany, during the last moments and in death, a father, a mother, a loved one, a friend,” Macron said. Yet the crisis also shows “the ability of the French people to unite."

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal suggested it is too soon to set a specific date to honor those who died as France is now fighting another rapid rise in confirmed cases.

“There will be an homage for sure, a national mourning for the victims of COVID-19,” Attal said Wednesday. “That time will come. ... today, we throw all our forces in the battle against the epidemic.”

Experts say the 100,000 mark is an underestimate by thousands. An analysis of death certificates shows that some COVID-19 cases were not reported or patients were not tested when people died at home, or in psychiatric units or chronic care facilities.

Petitpas started a Facebook group last year for families of victims to share memories of their loved ones. Nearly every day, new testimonies appear.

“My wife, like so many others, was just put in a body bag," he recalled. "It was like a luxury garbage bag. And then she was put in a coffin and sent to cremation.” He was not allowed to see her.

Petitpas said despite a decree in January allowing people in France to see their deceased loved ones, many places still aren’t allowing it.

“All these people who left us (are) like people with the plague, without human dignity, with nothing at all,” he said.

Celia Prioux-Schwab, a social services worker, lost her 82-year-old grandmother in January, four days after she was sent home from the Reims hospital — even though her family had no home-care option and she still had COVID-19.

She is now pushing for a change in French law to guarantee the right of families to visit hospitalized patients even during a pandemic, “to offer support, or even just to say goodbye."

Corine Maysounabe, a journalist in western France, has been involved in a group advising officials on a future protocols for deaths during pandemics. She lost her 88-year-old father last year to the virus. She described the “enormous trauma” of mourning rites being trampled on and bodies “treated at the level of objects.”

“When you’re told your father was put in a bag and covered in bleach: imagine the image you get in your head,” she said.

Maysounabe feels families and victims “are forgotten” still today. “We have gotten accustomed to 300, 400 deaths a day.”

Since Macron declared “war” on the virus while announcing the country’s first lockdown on March 17, 2020, the French have faced domestic and international travel restrictions that have weighed heavily on everyday life.

France plunged into a third, partial lockdown at the beginning of April, as new infections were surging and hospitals getting close to saturation. The total number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France surged past 5,900 this week. Measures include closing schools, a domestic travel ban and shutting most nonessential shops.

An overnight nationwide curfew has been in place since mid-December, and all France’s restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas and museums have been closed since October.

Schools are set to gradually reopen starting April 26. The government is anticipating that other restrictions will start being lifted around mid-May.

Macron was meeting Thursday with officials to get the nation prepared for the gradual reopening. Authorities expects that 20 million people, about 38% of France's adult population, will have received at least one vaccine shot by that time — up from 11 million now.

France has reported the most confirmed coronavirus infections in Europe, more than 5.2 million.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

FILE - In this March 23, 2020 file photo, a victim of the COVID-19 virus is evacuated from the Mulhouse civil hospital, eastern France. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, a worker goes to pick up a coffin at a coffin design company in Ris Orangis , outside Paris. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File) Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh Credit: Rafael Yaghobzadeh

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a resident of a nursing home is being tested with a PCR test in Ammerschwihr, eastern France. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse rests on her knees on the floor as she looks at a computer screen during the day shift at the COVID-19 ICU of the La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo, medical staff transport a patient affected with COVID-19 to be evacuated to another hospital, at Bron airport near Lyon, central France. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (Philippe Desmazes/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Philippe Desmazes Credit: Philippe Desmazes

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, a patient suffering from COVID-19 communicates with nurses by pointing to an alphabet in the ICU at the La Timone hospital in Marseille. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a waiter carries chairs to close a bar terrace in Paris. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, pallbearers, Louis Mercier, right, and Allan Pottier, left, prepare to carry the body of a 105-year-old woman as they prepare her for a funeral at a mortuary, in Paris. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, a resident sits in her room after being tested with COVID-19 in a nursing home in Bergheim, eastern France. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2020 file photo, a medical crew gathers around a patient affected with COVID-19 in a Marseille hospital, southern France. France is expected Thursday April 15, 2021, to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, after a year of hospital tensions, on-and-off lockdowns and personal loss that have left families nationwide grieving the pandemic’s unending, devastating toll. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole