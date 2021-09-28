France, Greece sign defense deal; Athens to buy 3 warships

“Greece and France are today taking a bold first step towards European strategic autonomy,” he added, saying it's paving the way towards “a Europe that ... will be able to defend (its interests) in the wider region, in the eastern Mediterranean, in the Middle East.”

The announcement comes at a key time for France after the loss this month of a $66 billion deal to sell diesel-electric submarines to Australia, which instead chose to acquire nuclear-powered submarines provided by the U.S. The three-way strategic defense alliance announced by Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. came as a shock to French officials.

Greece has already bought 18 French Rafale fighter jets and plans to purchase another six under a program to modernize its armed forces.

Macron and Mitsotakis didn't immediately disclose further details of the deal. A top French official said the deal was worth “several billion” euros.

Tensions between Greece and historic regional rival Turkey have increased in recent years over gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean and waters between the two countries.

Both countries have been at loggerheads for decades over a long series of issues, including territorial rights in the Aegean Sea, maritime and aviation boundaries, and minority rights.

Derek Gatopoulos contributed to this story from Athens, Greece.

