France, Germany plan billions in pandemic recovery spending

Spain’s Cabinet also approved its proposal for how it wants to invest the recovery funds. Spain, which has suffered heavily from the pandemic, is set to receive 140 billion euros ($166 billion) — half in direct payments and the other half in loans — from the EU's recovery plan, second only to Italy. In line with EU priorities, Spain’s left-wing government has placed a heavy emphasis on creating a greener economy while boosting productivity for an economy that shrunk by 11% last year.

The money comes with pressure from Brussels to address problems identified by the European Commission's review of members states' economic policies. Spain, for instance, is being asked to overhaul labor laws, tax practices and pensions. Countries with low tax regimes such as Ireland or Cyprus are under pressure to discourage aggressive tax planning by multinational companies.

Italy's 221.1 billion euro ($267.3 billion) recovery plan includes steps to reduce its backlog of court cases, considered a drag on businesses that can't get commercial disputes resolved quickly.

___

Sylvie Corbet reported from Paris.

Italian Premier Minister Mario Draghi addresses the Senate in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Italian Premier Mario Draghi is presenting a 222.1 billion euro ($268.6 billion) coronavirus recovery plan to the Seante. The plan is aiming to not only bounce back from the pandemic but enact "epochal" reforms to address structural problems that long predated COVID-19.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Italian Premier Minister Mario Draghi prepares to address the Senate in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Italian Premier Mario Draghi is presenting a 222.1 billion euro ($268.6 billion) coronavirus recovery plan to the Seante. The plan is aiming to not only bounce back from the pandemic but enact "epochal" reforms to address structural problems that long predated COVID-19.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, Pool) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

A billboard shows the results of the lawmakers' vote on the Italian Premier Mario Draghi's coronavirus recovery plan, at the Chamber of Deputies, in Rome, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Draghi is presenting a 222.1 billion euro ($268.6 billion) coronavirus recovery plan to Parliament, aiming to not only bounce back from the pandemic but enact “epochal” reforms to address structural problems that long predated COVID-19. Writing from top reads in Italian "Present 512, voting 461, did not vote 51, majority 231, in favor 442, contrary 19, Approved" (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo Credit: Roberto Monaldo