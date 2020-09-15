France fast-tracks citizenship for foreign virus fighters

Instructions this week from the Interior Ministry, seen by The Associated Press, ordered regional officials to prioritize naturalization requests from foreigners who "actively participated in the national effort, with devotion and courage” against the epidemic that has killed nearly 31,000 in France.

Signed by Marlène Schiappa, the ministry official in charge of citizenship issues, the circular says foreigners who are eligible can be naturalized after just two years of residency in France, instead of the usual minimum of at least five years, because of the “important services” they rendered. It specifically mentioned health-care workers.