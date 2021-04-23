France donates COVID vaccines to Africa through UN program

The announcement came as world leaders, WHO officials, business leaders, non-governmental group chiefs and others marked the one-year anniversary of the “ACT Accelerator,” an umbrella program to get diagnostic tools, therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19 deployed worldwide.

The “ACT-A” program is facing a $19 billion funding shortfall, and officials noted that treatments like the steroid dexamethasone, oxygen supplies and personal protection equipment are lacking in many countries where they are needed to help fight the pandemic.

COVAX, the vaccine pillar of ACT-A, is a relatively well-funded part of the overall program.

While New Zealand has pledged to donate 1.6 million doses of vaccine that it had been set to receive through COVAX, the French donation is the first from a national supply. The donation by France is also set to reach the beneficiary country in coming days, Gavi said.

Spain has pledged to start donating up to 7.5 million doses to COVAX this year, once half of its own population is vaccinated. Based on current vaccination rates, that milestone is expected to be reached by July. Spain's donations would benefit Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Gavi, a Geneva-based public-private partnership, said other countries have expressed interest in donations of doses through COVAX — including Britain, Canada and Norway.

