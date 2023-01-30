France doesn't rule out sending warplanes to Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have been stepping up demands for heavier weapons from Western allies to push back Russia's forces.

At Macron’s side, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Ukraine hasn’t formally requested Dutch F16 fighter jets so far. He struck a cautious stance after the Dutch foreign minister told lawmakers earlier this month that there were “no taboos” about sending the warplanes.

“There is no talk about delivering F-16s to Ukraine. No requests," Rutte said Monday. There are “no taboos, but it would be a very big next step."

“It is very important we keep supporting Ukraine and that Ukraine articulates to us what they need,” Rutte said.

He welcomed recent German and U.S. announcements about sending tanks to Ukraine.

“As the Netherlands, we will keep looking at what we can do," Rutte said. "We don’t have Leopard 2 tanks, we lease them. We’ve said if it helps we’re prepared to buy them and pass them on. Maybe it’s better to use those leased Leopard 2s somewhere else. … Whatever works.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong