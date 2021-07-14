France cautiously celebrates Bastille Day, clouded by virus

Among others honored at the parade will be military medics who have shuttled vaccines to France’s overseas territories, treated virus patients or otherwise helped fight the pandemic.

A total of 73 warplanes, medical helicopters and other aircraft will traverse the skies over the Paris region.

Last year’s Bastille day parade was canceled and replaced by a static ceremony honoring health care workers who died fighting COVID-19.

France has lost more than 111,000 lives to the pandemic, and the government is pushing hard to get more people vaccinated to fight resurgent infections driven by the delta variant.

Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille prison in eastern Paris on July 14, 1789, commemorated as the birth of the French Revolution.

Two military personnel speak with each other at the Place de la Concorde prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Security work on a rooftop at the Place de la Concorde prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Members of the Republican Guard march in formation on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

Members of the Republican Guard march in formation on the Champs Elysees prior to the Bastille Day parade in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly