France: Body found in rubble of collapsed building

French media named the resident who sounded the alarm as Thibault Lemay, a 22-year-old student and tenant who came back home at 3 a.m. after a night out and noticed a gaping crack and a warped wall.

Lemay told France Bleu Nord radio that he was returning to “see my two roommates.”

“We realized that the building had moved because we could no longer open the door at the top and we heard rubble falling,” he said. “Very quickly we took the decision to notify the emergency services.”

The fire service responded and created a cordon around the “zone of peril” in the building, divided into commercial and residential parts.

Lille Mayor Martine Aubry said that the man’s actions saved lives.