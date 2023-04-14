France awaits constitutional ruling on higher retirement age

Union leaders have said the body's decisions would be respected. However, they also have vowed to continue protest actions in an attempt to get Macron to simply withdraw the measure.

“As long as this reform isn’t withdrawn, the mobilization will continue in one form or another,” Sophie Binet, head of the leftist CGT union, said Thursday.

The leader of the moderate CFDT, Laurent Berger, warned that “there will be repercussions” if the Constitutional Council gives the French government a green light.

Polls have consistently shown that the majority of French citizens are opposed to working two more years before being able to reap pension benefits. The government’s decision to skirt a parliamentary vote in March by using special constitutional powers renewed the fury of opponents of the measure.

Opponents have challenged the government’s choice of including the pension plan in a budget bill, which significantly accelerated the legislative process. They hope it will provide grounds for the Constitutional Council to reject the text as a whole.

