journal-news logo
X

France: Arrested man not the suspect in Khashoggi's murder

FILE - Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain on Dec. 15, 2014. A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in France, according to a French judicial official. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)
Caption
FILE - Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a press conference in Manama, Bahrain on Dec. 15, 2014. A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in France, according to a French judicial official. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

Credit: Hasan Jamali

Credit: Hasan Jamali

Nation & World
By THOMAS ADAMSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
French authorities have announced that a man arrested at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport linked to the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was misidentified

PARIS (AP) — French authorities announced Wednesday that a man arrested at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport for allegedly being linked to the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was misidentified.

The Paris General Prosecutor's office issued a short statement Wednesday after over 24 hours of checks, saying that the man arrested Tuesday was not the Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi, who is wanted under a 2019 Turkish arrest warrant.

“The (arrest) warrant does not apply to him,” the statement said, without elaborating.

French media reported that the mix-up was related to the fact that the detained man had an identical name to al-Otaibi.

A judicial official told The Associated Press that the suspect can be held until Thursday morning at the latest, but he will likely be released before.

The Saudi Embassy in Paris always maintained that it was a case of mistaken identity, and the arrested man “had nothing to do with the case in question.”

In Other News
1
Japanese tycoon takes off for International Space Station
2
Instagram CEO to appear before Senate panel
3
India's military chief, 12 others killed in helicopter crash
4
EU unveils trade sanction plan to counter foreign coercion
5
'Lost Daughter,' 'Licorice Pizza' top AP's best 2021 films
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top