France and Ukraine to sign a security agreement in Paris in the presence of President Zelenskyy

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel will sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Paris, the French presidency said in a statement.
It did not release specific details about the agreement, to be signed at the Elysee presidential palace.
This will be the third visit by Zelenskyy to Paris since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, following those in February and May 2023, the statement said.
