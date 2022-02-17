France and EU to withdraw troops from Mali, remain in region

“We cannot remain militarily involved” alongside Malian transitional authorities with whom “we don’t share the strategy and goals,” Macron said.

European leaders simultaneously announced Thursday that troops from the European-led military task force known as Takuba also would withdraw from Mali. The Takuba task force is composed of several hundred special forces troops from about a dozen European countries, including France.

Tensions have grown between Mali, its African neighbors and the European Union, especially after the West African country’s transitional government allowed Russian mercenaries to deploy in its territory.

Macron said a coalition of allies will remain present in the Sahel and the Guinea Gulf to counter actions from Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Macron organized a summit in Paris on Wednesday evening to address the issue with regional and European leaders of countries involved in the Sahel.

Representatives from Mali and Burkina Faso coup leaders were not invited since both nations were suspended from the African Union following coups.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, who also chairs the African Union, said security and the fight against terror was “vital” for both Europe and Africa.

Speaking alongside Macron, Sall said he understood the decisions by France and the EU to end theirs operation in Mali but was pleased that an agreement on a new arrangement was reached to provide a continued presence in the Sahel.

Sall said there was a consensus during among EU and African leaders during their discussions that the fight against terror “should not be the sole business of African countries.”

Macron said the “heart” of the French operation “won’t be in Mali anymore” but in neighboring Niger, especially in the region bordering Burkina Faso, Macron detailed.

He did not give an estimate of how many forces would take part in the new operation.

French forces have been active since 2013 in Mali, where they intervened to drive Islamic extremists from power. But the insurgents regrouped in the desert and began attacking the Malian army and its allies.

Macron said support for civilians in Mali would continue, but he blamed the junta now ruling the country for its decision to hire a private Russian military contractor known as the Wagner Group, which the EU accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in Africa.

Petrequin reported from Brussels.

FILE - French Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel leave their base in Gao, Mali, June 9, 2021. European leaders said troops from the European-led military task force known as Takuba will withdraw from Mali, while France is expected Thursday to announce the pullout of its own troops from the West African country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay,File)

FILE - French Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel leave their base in Gao, Mali, June 9, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 that he is withdrawing French troops from Mali. France intends to maintain its military operations to fight Islamic extremism in other countries in Africa's broader Sahel region. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes European Council President Charles Michel for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. France is hosting Wednesday a summit on how to fight Islamic extremists in West Africa as Paris is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali while maintaining military operations in the broader Sahel region, the French presidency said. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

African Union (AU) Commission Chairman Moussa Faki arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. France is hosting Wednesday a summit on how to fight Islamic extremists in West Africa as Paris is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali while maintaining military operations in the broader Sahel region, the French presidency said. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Benin President Patrice Talon for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. France is hosting Wednesday a summit on how to fight Islamic extremists in West Africa as Paris is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali while maintaining military operations in the broader Sahel region, the French presidency said. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, welcomes Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. France is hosting Wednesday a summit on how to fight Islamic extremists in West Africa as Paris is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali while maintaining military operations in the broader Sahel region, the French presidency said. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

France's President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his mask as he welcomes African and Europeans counterparts prior to a dinner at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. France is hosting Wednesday a summit on how to fight Islamic extremists in West Africa as Paris is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali while maintaining military operations in the broader Sahel region, the French presidency said. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, welcomes Senegalese President Macky Sall for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. France is hosting Wednesday a summit on how to fight Islamic extremists in West Africa as Paris is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali while maintaining military operations in the broader Sahel region, the French presidency said. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

France's President Emmanuel Macron, right welcomes Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum for a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. France is hosting Wednesday a summit on how to fight Islamic extremists in West Africa as Paris is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali while maintaining military operations in the broader Sahel region, the French presidency said. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

FILE - French troops in two armored personnel carriers drive through Mali's capital Bamako on the road to Mopti, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 that he is withdrawing French troops from Mali. France intends to maintain its military operations to fight Islamic extremism in other countries in Africa's broader Sahel region. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

FILE - French soldiers secure the evacuation of foreigners during exchanges of fire with jihadists in Gao, northern Mali, on Feb. 10, 2013. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 that he is withdrawing French troops from Mali. France intends to maintain its military operations to fight Islamic extremism in other countries in Africa's broader Sahel region. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

FILE - French soldiers secure the area at the entrance of Gao, northern Mali, on Feb. 10, 2013. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 that he is withdrawing French troops from Mali. France intends to maintain its military operations to fight Islamic extremism in other countries in Africa's broader Sahel region. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

FILE - French soldiers return from patrol in Sevare, some 620 kms (400 miles) north of Mali's capital Bamako, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 that he is withdrawing French troops from Mali. France intends to maintain its military operations to fight Islamic extremism in other countries in Africa's broader Sahel region. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)