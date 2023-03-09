France: About 200 church sex abuse victims get compensation

A report from the Independent National Authority for Recognition and Reparation, or INIRR, said 11 other people received other types of reparations. Hundreds of other cases are still awaiting review.

More than 1,180 victims of priests or other church representatives have come forward to claim compensation since the body was established, Marie Derain de Vaucresson, head of the INIRR, said during a news conference. She said 32% were women and 68% men. Among them, 404 are now receiving support from the INIRR, while most are waiting for their cases to be examined.