France: 11 convicted of cyberbullying teen who slammed Islam

Mila, who describes herself as atheist, was 16 when she started posting videos on Instagram and later TikTok harshly criticizing Islam and the Quran. Now 18, she testified that “I don’t like any religion, not just Islam.”

Her lawyer, Richard Malka, said Mila has received some 100,000 threatening messages, including death threats, rape threats, misogynist messages and hateful messages about her sexual orientation.

Mila left one high school, then another. She is now monitored daily by the police for her safety.

The 13 defendants from around France came from various backgrounds and religions and were but a handful of all the people who went after Mila with online comments. The others could not be tracked down.

One of the 13 was acquitted because his post - “Blow it up” - was directed at Mila’s Twitter account, not at the young woman. The court dropped the case against another defendant for faulty procedures.

___

Vaux-Montagny reported from Lyon.