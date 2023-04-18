Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment

The NTSB said that two of the ethanol cars were punctured during the Minnesota derailment even though they were the upgraded models of tank cars that were designed to resist leaks after a string of fiery crude oil and ethanol derailments a decade ago. The fire from those leaking ethanol cars damaged the gaskets on three other ethanol cars nearby, causing them to leak as well, even though the gaskets were rated to withstand temperatures up to 225 degrees Fahrenheit (107.2 degrees Celsius).

The Fort Worth, Texas-based railroad didn't immediately respond to the NTSB's report. But BNSF's CEO was quick to apologize for the derailment and promise a thorough cleanup on the day that it happened.

Investigators said that at the time of the derailment, the train was going 43 mph — which is below the 49 mph speed limit for the area.

The Minnesota derailment happened about 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Minneapolis. The full NTSB report on the derailment, which will identify the cause, may take more than a year to complete.

The crew of the 40-car train included an engineer, a conductor, a brakeman and a conductor trainee. None of them were hurt.

