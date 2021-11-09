Fox's 'The Five' scores rare win for daytime; NFL takes top

“The Five” started as a temporary fill-in a decade ago after Fox cut ties with Glenn Beck in the time slot but has proven durable. Fox tested the show in prime time a couple of years ago, but its audience didn't move with it.

All five episodes of “The Five” last week reached at least 3 million viewers, Nielsen said.

Behind a Thursday night NFL game and the Atlanta Braves' World Series-clinching win, the Fox broadcast network won the week in prime time. Fox averaged 6.9 million viewers, with NBC at 5.2 million, CBS at 4.9 million, ABC at 2.8 million, Univision at 1.3 million, Ion Television at 890,000 and Telemundo at 820,000.

Two season-opening episodes of the Kevin Costner-led Western “Yellowstone” on the Paramount cable network had larger audiences than any drama on broadcast network television last week, an impressive feat.

The first episode had nearly 8.4 million viewers Sunday night, Nielsen said.

ESPN was the most popular cable network in prime time, averaging 2.76 million viewers. Fox News had 2.74 million, Paramount had 1.64 million, Hallmark had 1.41 million and MSNBC had 1.1 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 8 million viewers last week. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.9 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5 million.

For the week of Nov. 1-7, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Tennessee at L.A. Rams, NBC, 14.21 million.

2. World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 6, Fox, 13.97 million.

3. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, ESPN, 11.96 million

4. NFL Football: N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, Fox, 11.65 million.

5. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.37 million.

6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.97 million.

7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 8.69 million.

8. “Yellowstone” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), Paramount, 8.38 million.

9. “Yellowstone” (Sunday, 9:13 p.m.), Paramount, 7.84 million.

10. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.53 million.

11. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 7.31 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.28 million.

13. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.12 million.

14. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7 million.

15. “FBI,” CBS, 6.99 million.

16. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.67 million.

17. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.64 million.

18. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.55 million.

19. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.2 million.

20. “Ghosts,” CBS, 5.94 million.