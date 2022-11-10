Fox's NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar

Landry, who passed away in 2000, flew B-17 Bomber missions during World War II before his playing and coaching career. Hennings graduated from the Air Force Academy and was drafted in the 11th round by the Cowboys in 1988, eventually being a part of three Super Bowl teams during a nine-year career.

Glen Powell of “Top Gun: Maverick” will narrate the show's opening at the top of the first and second hours.

Qatar is eight hours ahead of New York, meaning the show will take place during the evening.

The program will serve as an unofficial kickoff to Fox's coverage of the FIFA Men's World Cup, which begins Nov. 20. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter and lead FOX analyst Alexi Lalas will make appearances.

“From a company standpoint, having everybody kind of together is big,” said Fox Sports EVP Bill Wanger. “I don’t think there’s anything that as a group we’re more proud of.”

Fox has the doubleheader on Sunday, with the featured game of the Dallas Cowboys at the Green Bay Packers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL