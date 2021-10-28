journal-news logo
Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low

Houston Astros Jose Altuve, right, is high-fived by Yordan Alvarez after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman in the bottom of the first inning during Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)
Houston Astros Jose Altuve, right, is high-fived by Yordan Alvarez after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman in the bottom of the first inning during Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Houston's 7-2 win over Atlanta in World Series Game 2 drew 10,539,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming apps.

The game was seen by an average of 10,280,000 on Fox, up 13% from 9,105,000 for Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second game last year, which set a record low for the World Series.

Wednesday's game drew 186,741 streams, Fox said Thursday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Houston Astros Jose Siri celebrates after scoring on a two-RBI hit by Martin Maldonado in the bottom of the second inning during Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)
Houston Astros Jose Siri celebrates after scoring on a two-RBI hit by Martin Maldonado in the bottom of the second inning during Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Minute Maid Park. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

