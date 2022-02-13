Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Fox wins Ras Al Khaimah Classic for biggest career title

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots on Sunday.

It was the 211th-ranked New Zealander's first victory in a 72-hole format on the European tour. His only other title was in a Super 6 tournament in 2019 that featured a six-hole knockout format following 54 holes of strokeplay.

Fox went into the final round in Abu Dhabi with a six-shot lead — on 19 under — and a load of nerves.

He bogeyed two of his first six holes to allow the field to close in, but played the final 11 holes in 4 under and wound up shooting 3-under 69 for 22 under overall.

Ross Fisher finished in second place after a closing 66 at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour’s “Desert Swing.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Police arrest protesters that remain at US-Canada bridge
2
Olympic court: Valieva will testify in doping case hearing
3
Man whose home was bombed by police holds off on rebuilding
4
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
5
From campus to Congress, colleges urged to end legacy boost
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top