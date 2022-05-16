Fox tries something new by holding release of fall schedule

The change might also reflect the fact that Fox has not yet nailed down agreements with producers of the dramas “911” and “The Resident,” two programs the network expects will be on its fall schedule.

“We're in good faith negotiations,” Collier said. “We feel good about it.”

Among the plans it did announce on Monday, Fox is expanding the empire of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. His “MasterChef” keeps rolling along, and Fox announced that Ramsey's series “Next Level Chef” will get the coveted time slot after the Super Bowl next February, which exposes a program to millions of new viewers. Fox will also debut the competition show, “Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" next season.

Fox will also go country with “Monarch,” described as a “Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America's first family of country music.” Actress Susan Sarandon and musician Trace Adkins are headliners.

Actor Jamie Foxx will be behind the camera for the missing persons drama “Alert.” The network will also debut a crime anthology series “Accused” that begins with someone on trial and the audience learns through flashbacks what they've been accused of.

When will the new shows air? Stay tuned.

Bauder is reporting from New York, and Elber from Los Angeles.

This image released by FOX shows Michael Chiklis as Dr. Scott Corbett in a scene from the new crime anthology series "Accused." (Steve Wilkie/FOX via AP) Credit: Steve Wilkie

This image released by FOX shows Anna Friel, left, and Susan Sarandon in the series premiere of "Monarch," debuting this fall. (FOX via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This image released by FOX shows Susan Sarandon, left, and and Trace Adkins in the series premiere of "Monarch," debuting this fall. (FOX via AP) Credit: Uncredited

FILE - Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay posing for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on This July 24, 2019. Ramsay's new competition series "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" will debut this fall. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello