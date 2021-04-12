Fox stands behind Tucker Carlson after ADL urges his firing

During a guest appearance Thursday on “Fox News Primetime," Carlson “embraced a foundational theory of white supremacy," the ADL said.

During the show, Carlson said “the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate of voters now casting ballots with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World." He added that he had “less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate.”

The ADL also listed numerous instances Carlson has used anti-immigrant language in the past, including blaming immigration for making the U.S. “poorer, and dirtier, and more divided," and questioned whether white supremacy was real.

Murdoch noted in his letter that the ADL had once honored his father, Rupert Murdoch, with a leadership award. The ADL's Greenblatt replied that the award was granted “over a decade ago, but let me be clear that we would not do so today, and it does not absolve you, him, the network, or its board from the moral failure of not taking action against Mr. Carlson.”

A Fox spokesperson declined to comment on the ADL's Monday letter.