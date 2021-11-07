journal-news logo
X

Fox on field briefly halts USC-Arizona State game

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
A fox joined the Trojans and Sun Devils on the field

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A fox joined the Trojans and Sun Devils on the field.

The Pac-12 game Saturday night between Southern California and Arizona State was briefly delayed early in the first quarter when a fox ran onto the field near the 20-yard line.

The fox leaped onto a wall after being chased by stadium personnel and bolted up the stairs before ducking under a seat. The fox ran back down the stairs and ended up on the 10-yard line, where stadium workers tried to shoo it away.

The game was halted for a few seconds before workers chased the fox into a corner and it ran up a ramp.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

In Other News
1
Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones
2
NKorea stages artillery firing drill in latest weapons test
3
No. 3 Alabama holds on to beat huge underdog LSU, 20-14
4
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
5
Travis Scott concerts: Fun-filled, high energy but chaotic
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top