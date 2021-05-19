Fox News seeks to dismiss Dominion suit over election claims

Fox attorneys said in court papers that Fox did not create the allegations against the company. They also argue that the news outlet was “fairly and extensively” covering the results of a contested election, calling Arizona for Biden before any other network and reporting on the legal challenges around Biden's win and Trump's refusal to concede.

“The news media has the right in a democracy to inform citizens by reporting and commenting on a President’s allegations challenging the security of our elections,” according to court papers.

The lawsuit by Dominion is part of a growing body of legal action filed by the voting company and other targets of misleading, false and bizarre claims spread by then-President Trump and his allies following Trump’s election loss to Biden. Those claims helped spur on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a violent siege that left five people dead, including a police officer. The siege led to Trump’s historic second impeachment.

Fox News has filed four other motions to dismiss other legal action against its coverage.

At least one other media company, Newsmax, apologized for airing false allegations that an employee for Dominion manipulated machines or tallies. The employee in turn dropped Newsmax from his defamation suit.

There was no known widespread fraud in the 2020 election, a fact that a range of election officials across the country — and even Trump’s attorney general, William Barr — has confirmed. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states that Biden won, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies were dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which has three Trump-nominated justices.