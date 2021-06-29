Fox News fined $1 million for sex harassment and retaliation

The $1 million fine groups four separate “willful and wanton” violations that each carried a maximum penalty of $250,000. The commission would not identify the people involved in those cases, or whether there were more.

Human rights officials said they hoped the large penalty would deter bad behavior at any workplace.

“If people would dare to break the law and discriminate or harass people, there will be stiff penalties they would have to pay,” said Carmelyn Malalis, chairwoman of the city Commission on Human Rights.

Fox has characterized the cases as the product of a previous regime and said the network has cleaned up its act under the leadership of Suzanne Scott, current CEO of Fox News Media. Because the commission would not say who it spoke to as part of its investigation, it could not be determined whether any of the cases came after Scott took over in 2018.

“We are pleased to reach an amicable resolution of this legacy matter,” Fox said in a statement. “Fox News Media has already been in full compliance across the board, but cooperated with the New York City Commission on Human Rights to continue enacting extensive preventive measures against all forms of discrimination and harassment.”

The commission said that women who rejected advances were retaliated against with fewer appearances on the air and bad work assignments and had their text messages spied upon.

Fox News “ensured that those who have complained have no future” working at the network, it said in its findings.

Besides the requirement for training, the commission said Fox must maintain an anonymous hotline for employees to report harassment or job retaliation. Fox's compliance will be monitored by outside inspectors four times in each of the next two years.

Malalis said she hopes the provision requiring Fox not to insist upon mandatory arbitration to settle disputes — forums that often benefit employers and keep allegations secret — will be a model for similar settlements in the future. That provision will be in place for four years.

“This is the essence of ‘me, too,’” she said. “We're putting this out in the public so people, whether it is at Fox News or some other corporation, can say ‘This is happening to me.’”

People with complaints will have their choice of where they can have their accusations aired, she said. The settlement does not affect confidentiality agreements, in which some employees leaving a company as a result of others' misdeeds agree not to discuss the matter in exchange for money.

Malalis said she could not speak to the working climate now at Fox. Like lots of other corporations, many of its employees have been out of the office due to the pandemic.

“I'm not in place there and can't see what their day-to-day operations are,” she said. “It was the intention of this agreement to shape what is going on at Fox now and certainly what will happen at Fox in the future.”

Since 2017 the commission has filed 521 claims of gender-based workplace harassment, assessing $4.5 million in damages and penalties.