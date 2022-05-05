Fox chews through fence, kills 25 flamingos at National Zoo

When staff returned early Monday morning, they found more than two dozen dead birds and a “new softball-sized hole in the heavy-duty metal mesh that surrounds the outdoor yard,” according to an official zoo statement. Zoo staffers also briefly spotted the fox in the outdoor area, but the animal escaped.

To a fox, a flamingo is “like a chicken with longer legs and a different color,” Dan Rauch, the city’s wildlife biologist, told The Washington Post. The ones at the zoo have their wings clipped and cannot fly away.

Brandie Smith, the zoo's director, called the most recent carnage "a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals.” Smith said in a statement that the fencing and other protective measures were being assessed and upgraded to prevent similar break-ins.

“Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats,” she said.

The birds, formally known as American or Caribbean flamingos, are instantly recognizable from their long stilted legs and distinctive pink hue. The remaining flamingos have been moved to an indoor enclosure and the injured birds are being treated by the zoo's veterinary staff.

The mesh fencing is specifically designed to prevent being chewed through by predators, and “dig barriers” are also there to block any attempt to burrow under the fence. The fencing was last replaced in 2017 and had passed all previous safety inspections.

Now the zoo is boosting security again — reinforcing the mesh barriers, setting live traps around the outdoor yard and installing movement-triggered cameras to photograph any nocturnal activity.

Combined Shape Caption The entrance to the Smithsonian's National Zoo is seen, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery Monday morning, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Combined Shape Caption The entrance to the Smithsonian's National Zoo is seen, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery Monday morning, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Combined Shape Caption In his image provided by U.S. Capitol Police, a fox looks out from a cage after being captured on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Washington. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In his image provided by U.S. Capitol Police, a fox looks out from a cage after being captured on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Washington. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption The Bird House exhibit, which is currently under construction, is seen from the gates at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery Monday morning, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Combined Shape Caption The Bird House exhibit, which is currently under construction, is seen from the gates at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery Monday morning, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Combined Shape Caption Caution tape is seen around the Bird House, which is currently under construction, at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery Monday morning, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Combined Shape Caption Caution tape is seen around the Bird House, which is currently under construction, at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery Monday morning, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Combined Shape Caption A sign shows directions to the Bird House, which is currently closed while under construction, at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery Monday morning, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Combined Shape Caption A sign shows directions to the Bird House, which is currently closed while under construction, at the Smithsonian's National Zoo, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Washington. Zookeepers at the National Zoo made a macabre discovery Monday morning, when they entered the outdoor enclosure that housed 74 flamingos. A wild fox from neighboring Rock Creek Park had apparently chewed a hole in the metal mesh fencing overnight and wreaked havoc, killing 25 flamingos and injuring three others. One Northern pintail duck was also killed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin