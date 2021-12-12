Fox anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

“He is the most tenacious interviewer in the television business, based on intense preparation and plain old persistence,” said Howard Kurtz, host of Fox's “Media Buzz." “He has the kind of seasoned judgment that only comes from so many years of covering political issues and he may be the best debate moderator ever.”

Kurtz said it was “a major loss for Fox News, no question about it.”

Wallace generally co-existed with Fox's opinion side and infrequently took them on publicly, although in 2017 he said it was "bad form" when opinion hosts bashed the media.

“I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country's leaders to account,” Wallace said Sunday. “It's been a great ride.”

His announcement even took the guests on his show Sunday by surprise; they were not tipped off ahead of time. Fox said a series of rotating guest news anchors will take over for Wallace until a permanent host is named.

Wallace was one of a prominent triumvirate of straight news anchors at Fox who offered a contrast to popular opinion hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Shepard Smith left in 2019 and is now doing a news show at CNBC. Bret Baier remains at Fox as host of a Washington-based evening news program.

In contrast to when Smith left, Wallace was coming to the end of his contract with Fox, said a network executive who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue. Until a successor is named, Fox said Wallace will be replaced by a rotating series of guest anchors, including Baier, John Roberts, Shannon Bream, Martha MacCallum, Neil Cavuto, Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

There was a report from NPR this fall that Wallace and Baier had objected to Fox executives about some of the more strident opinion programming, particularly Carlson's documentary on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, "Patriot Purge," that aired on Fox's streaming service. Two Fox contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, citing that program in choosing to quit the network.

Wallace said that he wanted to “try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in."

In CNN's announcement, he said, "I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories.”

CNN said more details about Wallace's new role will be forthcoming. He's the biggest name among the hires at CNN+, which has also brought on former NBC News anchor Kasie Hunt and business journalist Scott Galloway.