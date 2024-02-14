Four students were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside an Atlanta high school, officials say

Officials say four students have been shot and wounded outside an Atlanta high school
Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — Four students were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon outside an Atlanta high school, officials said.

Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School, Atlanta Public Schools said in a news release.

Police and fire rescue responded immediately, officials said. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated.

All after-school activities were canceled.

In Other News
1
1 dead and at least 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs...
2
GOP Speaker Johnson says House won't be 'rushed' to approve aid for...
3
Cisco Systems to lay off more than 4,000 workers in latest sign of...
4
Palestinians living in US will be shielded from deportation, the White...
5
Protesters pour red powder on US Constitution enclosure, prompting...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top