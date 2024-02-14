Four students were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside an Atlanta high school, officials say

ATLANTA (AP) — Four students were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon outside an Atlanta high school, officials said.
Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School, Atlanta Public Schools said in a news release.
Police and fire rescue responded immediately, officials said. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
No other injuries were reported.
No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated.
All after-school activities were canceled.
In Other News
1
1 dead and at least 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs...
2
GOP Speaker Johnson says House won't be 'rushed' to approve aid for...
3
Cisco Systems to lay off more than 4,000 workers in latest sign of...
4
Palestinians living in US will be shielded from deportation, the White...
5
Protesters pour red powder on US Constitution enclosure, prompting...