Four militiamen killed in reprisal attacks in southern Iraq

Both camps disagree over the appropriate mechanism to dissolve parliament and hold early elections, key demands of al-Sadr. His party won the 2021 federal election but was not able to reach the legislative quorum to vote in a government that excluded his Iran-friendly rivals.

A Supreme Court session to decide on whether the judiciary can dissolve parliament, a demand of al-Sadr, has been postponed to next Wednesday. A negative ruling is expected to elicit a reaction from the cleric.

For now, the tensions appear to have migrated from Baghdad to the southern majority Shiite provinces where the state's authority is frayed. Saraya Salam and AAH have been engaged in revenge attacks for years. The clashes in Baghdad led to the recent flare-up when al-Sadr's militiamen attacked AAH's offices.

In retaliation, AAH attacked al-Sadr's militiamen and a battle ensued for several hours throughout the night. By Thursday morning, Basra's governor, Asad al-Eidani, said calm had been restored.

Al-Sadr's representative who goes by the Twitter moniker Salah Mohammed al-Iraqi hurled a personal attack against Khazali following the altercations, calling his militias “mad dogs."

Khazali later instructed his followers not to be provoked by the comments and for AAH to close their offices until further notice.