Vehicle smashes through Illinois building, killing 4 children and injuring others

Those killed were between the ages of 4 and 18, Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement. Several other people were hurt and taken to hospitals.

It wasn’t immediately known what led up to the crash or whether it was intentional.

It's is one of several recent instances of people driving vehicles into groups of people across the globe. Only two days earlier, a car plowed through a crowded street during a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, killing 11.

The Illinois driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tarter said. Police haven't said if the driver was arrested or taken into custody.

"I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. "My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they're experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure."

He said his office was monitoring the situation and was ready to lend support.

The struck building and facilities house Youth Needing Other Things Outdoors, which holds after-school programs and summer camps, according to its website.

As evening fell, police cars with lights flashing still blocked streets leading to the building. On its Facebook account, the Chatham Police Department asked for prayers.

“A terrible tragedy has occurred here that has affected all of us,” the message ended.

Associated Press reporter Lisa Baumann contributed to this report from Bellingham, Washington.

