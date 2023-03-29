Founding member of pope's child protection board resigns

He pointed to a difficult relationship with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which since 2001 has processed all sex abuse cases around the globe. The former Holy Office jealously guards its turf, and is known for its centuries-long tradition of secrecy and its unwavering crackdown on dissidents and heretics.

The office also was known to be less-than-enthusiastic about proposals put forward by the commission or requests for cooperation. Last year, Francis nonetheless placed the commission, which had existed as an ad hoc body that reported directly to the pope, inside the Dicastery.

At the time, O’Malley said the move would give the commission more institutional weight in the Vatican. But Zollner complained that nearly a year later, there were still no regulations governing the relationship between the two entities.

Zollner, a German Jesuit and psychologist, heads an academic institute at the Pontifical Gregorian University that trains church personnel in child protection strategies. The institute recently beefed up its mandate and now awards academic degrees in safeguarding.

Zollner was also recently named as a consultant to the Diocese of Rome to improve its child protection policies.

In a statement announcing the resignation, O’Malley suggested Zollner was leaving because of the new Rome appointment and “all his other responsibilities.” The cardinal did not mention the “structural and practical” issues Zollner cited.

O’Malley praised Zollner’s dedication to the cause of child protection, noting his global travel to train church personnel.

“He has become an ambassador for safeguarding and will continue to be a constant presence in this important work,” O’Malley said.

In his statement, Zollner said his resignation was accepted on March 14. There was no explanation for the delay in the announcement.

___