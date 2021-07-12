Founding family of UK's Daily Mail mulls taking it private

The newspaper and other publications are currently part of the Daily Mail and General Trust, which has been listed on the London stock market since 1932. Jonathan Harmsworth, known as Lord Rothermere and the great-grandson of the newspaper’s founder, is already the firm’s controlling shareholder through his family trust.

The aristocrat is mulling a bid to take the company private on the condition that it sells off its insurance business and a stake in online car seller Cazoo.