Formula One's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix canceled because of deadly floods in Italy

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — This weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy was canceled Wednesday because of deadly floods.
Formula One personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region. Some residents of the nearby city of Imola were warned to move to higher floors of their homes. The Santerno River runs right next to the track.
It is the second race on the 2023 calendar to be canceled. The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled for April but was canceled in December amid concerns about pandemic-related restrictions.
___
