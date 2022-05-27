Former Virginia Tech player acquitted in 2021 beating death

"He has a tremendous amount riding on this trial," Jensen had said during his closing argument hours earlier Friday, The Roanoke Times reported.

Defense attorney Jimmy Turk told the jurors earlier Friday that the commonwealth’s evidence was circumstantial, while the defense’s evidence, which included the testimony of Etute, was direct.

Turk also said Smith was “controlling the entire environment and the entire episode.” He added that Smith had “demanded that it be dark” and had hidden a knife under his mattress “in case there was something awry.”

Turk also argued that police didn’t ask Etute essential questions about Smith’s knife or Etute’s fear while in the apartment, two questions whose answers could have shown whether Etute was afraid for his life and acting in self-defense.

In taking the stand earlier in the week, Etute had testified that he felt “violated” when he discovered that the Tinder match he believed to be a woman was actually a man.

In his testimony Thursday, Etute had testified that Smith reached for what Etute thought was a gun. Smith did not own a gun, but police reported finding a knife between the man's mattress and box spring.

Etute said he punched Smith five times and kicked him to gain time to escape the apartment.

Jensen had maintained that Etute had not acted in self-defense. He argued that after Etute punched Smith and Smith fell to the floor, there was “no way” Smith could have reached a weapon under his mattress.

“He could never reach a gun from there,” Jensen said.

Jensen recalled the testimony of medical examiner Dr. Amy Tharp, who Jensen said testified Smith had been the victim of a “brutal beating.”

Jensen said that while Etute was wearing flip-flops at the time of the encounter, those shoes were attached to a “big person” and a “strong person.” He compared Etute, an “elite college athlete,” to Smith, who weighed 153 pounds (just under 70 kilograms).

“That’s a big disparity,” Jensen said.

Caption Judge Mike Fleenor delivers instructions to the jury during former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Judge Mike Fleenor delivers instructions to the jury during former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Nichelle and David Etute pray as jury deliberations begin in former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Nichelle and David Etute pray as jury deliberations begin in former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Isimemen David Etute and defense attorney Jimmy Turk talk during his trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Isimemen David Etute and defense attorney Jimmy Turk talk during his trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute hugs his defense attorney Jimmy Turk after closing arguments in his trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute hugs his defense attorney Jimmy Turk after closing arguments in his trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute sits at the defense table during his trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute sits at the defense table during his trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Defense Attorney Jimmy Turk points towards his client during closing statements in former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Defense Attorney Jimmy Turk points towards his client during closing statements in former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen presents his closing statement during former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen presents his closing statement during former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Caption Former Virginia Tech football player Jordan Brunson testifies during Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry Caption Former Virginia Tech football player Jordan Brunson testifies during Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry