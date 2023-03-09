Former Trump official launches PAC urging DeSantis to run

A Trump campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A filing made with the Federal Election Commission in late February shows Never Back Down Inc. is a super PAC, which can raise unlimited funds to support their preferred candidates, so long as they don't directly coordinate activities with them. The group has yet to disclose details about any money it has raised.

A promotional video released publicly on Thursday does not mention Trump by name, but calls for “fresh conservative leadership” while ticking down a list of conservative culture war battles DeSantis has waged since his election as governor of Florida.

“America’s future is Ron DeSantis. Ron DeSantis doesn’t just talk he acts, but most of all he never backs down," Cuccinelli says in the video. “Governor DeSantis, today I’m asking you to run for President.”

Never Back Down Inc. is soliciting contributions on its website and states that money it raises will eventually get donated to DeSantis' campaign committee, should he launch a White House bid. But in the meantime, the money will being transferred to a separate Virginia-based political committee called Run, Ron, Run!, which was created on Wednesday, according to filings with the FEC.

A spokesman for Never Back Down Inc. did not respond to a request for comment.