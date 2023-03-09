Former Trump lawyer censured for falsehoods about election

Ellis acknowledged making 10 "misrepresentations" on television and Twitter during Trump's fight to stay in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, according to the censure from the office of attorney regulation counsel in Colorado, where Ellis is from. The statements include claiming on Jeanine Pirro's Fox News show on Dec. 5, 2020 that "we have over 500,000 votes (in Arizona) that were cast illegally" and telling the conservative network Newsmax on Dec. 15 that Trump was "the true and proper victor."

On November 20, 2020, Ellis appeared on the Newsmax show of former Trump spokesman Sean Spicer and said: “with all those states (Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia) combined we know that the election was stolen from President Trump and we can prove that.”