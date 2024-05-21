Former Trump adviser and ambassadors met with Netanyahu as Gaza war strains US-Israel ties

Former President Donald Trump is the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee challenging President Joe Biden’s reelection. O’Brien notified the Biden administration of the trip, as it is routine for former senior officials.

The meeting happened as the United States-Israel relations hit a low point over Biden's decision to hold up the delivery of heavy bombs. He has warned other provisions may be suspended as well if Israel takes on a widescale operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

On Monday, however, both countries strongly condemned an effort by the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor to seek arrest warrants for Israeli officials in connection with the Gaza war. Biden said the U.S. would stand with Israel.

The Gaza war has been a challenge for both leaders, whose political futures are at risk.

Trump has criticized Biden, accusing him of abandoning a key ally. And Biden also faces pro-Palestinian protests in campuses.

Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas after the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and some 250 were taken hostage. His critics have blamed him for the failures of Oct. 7 and have accused him of prolonging the war for his political survival.

The Trump administration advisers also met with Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid and other officials.

