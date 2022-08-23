Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches

The complaint, filed July 25, alleges Title IX violations, sexual harassment, discrimination, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and harassment and “molestation and violence.” The former player is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The three coaches knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it, the suit contends. Only Smith remains on Troy's staff. The alleged abuse occurred under the previous coaching staff.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff reported the pool cue assault to Troy University police in December 2020. It says he left the university soon after and suffered from bleeding, lingering physical pain and depression.

Dawson's attorney, Mary Ellen Bates, and Troy spokesman Matt Clower told al.com that Dawson and the university deny the allegations and will fight the suit in court.

Dawson was Jacksonville State's starting punter last season. A message left at Jacksonville State’s public relations office on Tuesday wasn't returned immediately.

