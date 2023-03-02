Former `Sweetie Pie's' star Tim Norman gets life in killing

Several of Andre Montgomery's family members, including his mother, Michell Griggs, asked that Norman be sentenced to life, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. U.S. District Judge John A. Ross gave him two life sentences, calling it "a cold-blooded, incredibly premeditated, planned execution of your nephew."

Norman was convicted in September of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Travell Anthony Hill admitted that he shot Montgomery in exchange for $5,000. Hill, 31, of St. Louis, was sentenced in October to 32 years in prison. Terica Taneisha Ellis, now 39, from Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting that Norman paid her $10,000 to find Montgomery and tell Hill his location.

A fourth person, insurance agent Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam, was sentenced to three years in prison for helping Norman fraudulently apply for several insurance policies and file a claim on Montgomery's life insurance policy.