Former state AG sent to treatment after probation violation

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, center, is led to court as she arrives for a hearing on an alleged probation violation, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, May 23, 2022. Pennsylvania's former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, faces the prospect of more time behind bars after she was arrested for drunken driving in March. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, center, is led to court as she arrives for a hearing on an alleged probation violation, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, May 23, 2022. Pennsylvania's former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, faces the prospect of more time behind bars after she was arrested for drunken driving in March. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Nation & World
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it has admitted she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, admitted Monday that she violated her probation when she was arrested for drunken driving in March.

Kathleen Kane, the first woman and first Democrat to be elected attorney general in the state, was sentenced to two months to a year of jail on the probation violation, but was given credit for time already served and was scheduled to be paroled directly to a residential treatment center for alcohol use.

Kane appeared before the same judge who sentenced her in the original leak case.

“I was not anticipating seeing you again, and I was hopeful we would not see you again in Montgomery County, but that's been your choice, not mine,” Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy told Kane in court.

Kane took the stand briefly and answered a series of routine questions. She did not comment outside court.

Once a rising star in Pennsylvania politics, Kane resigned as attorney general after being convicted in 2016 of perjury, obstruction and other counts for leaking grand jury material to embarrass a rival prosecutor. She served eight months of a 10-to-23-month sentence before being released in 2019.

On March 12, police in Scranton were called to the scene of a two-car crash and said they found Kane behind the wheel of an Audi.

Kane told responding officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash, according to an affidavit.

Kane had watery, bloodshot eyes and slurred her words — police said she had trouble saying the word “designated” — and failed a field sobriety test, the documents said.

Kane was charged with drunken driving and careless driving. Four days later, a Montgomery County judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest on the alleged probation violation. Kane is on probation until October 2025.

Kane, 55, has been jailed at Montgomery County Correctional Facility outside Philadelphia since April 29.

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, second from right, is led to court as she arrives for a hearing on an alleged probation violation, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, May 23, 2022. Pennsylvania's former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, faces the prospect of more time behind bars after she was arrested for drunken driving in March. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane, second from right, is led to court as she arrives for a hearing on an alleged probation violation, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, May 23, 2022. Pennsylvania's former top law enforcement officer, who served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, faces the prospect of more time behind bars after she was arrested for drunken driving in March. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

This image provided by the Montgomery County, Pa., shows Kathleen Kane. The former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it was taken into custody Friday, April 29, 2022, on an alleged probation violation, more than a month after she was charged with drunken driving, officials said. (Montgomery County, Pa. via AP)

This image provided by the Montgomery County, Pa., shows Kathleen Kane. The former Pennsylvania attorney general who served jail time for leaking grand jury material and lying about it was taken into custody Friday, April 29, 2022, on an alleged probation violation, more than a month after she was charged with drunken driving, officials said. (Montgomery County, Pa. via AP)

