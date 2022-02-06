Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper drops lawsuit over memoir

Esper’s lawyer, Mark S. Zaid, said in a statement on Friday that the Pentagon had reversed its stance on “the overwhelming majority” of material that officials had deemed classified and thus not for publication. What remained in dispute over its classification wasn't central to Esper’s book, Zaid said.

The lawsuit filed Nov. 28 in U.S. District Court in Washington contended that “significant text” in the memoir was being improperly held under the guise of classification. Esper has said publicly that some 60 pages of the manuscript contained redactions at one point during a security review and maintained that no classified information was being used.