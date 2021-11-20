Former NFL player Zac Stacy charged with attacking ex

Stacy was arrested Thursday evening at the Orlando International Airport after arriving on a flight from Nashville, Tennessee, according to an Orlando police statement. He was wanted on an aggravated battery warrant in a domestic violence case from the town of Oakland, just west of Orlando.

Oakland police responded to the home of Stacy's ex-girlfriend on Nov. 13, according to the warrant. The woman told officers that Stacy had been at the home earlier to see their 5-month-old son. At some point, Stacy and the woman began to argue, which led to Stacy physically attacking the woman, police said.