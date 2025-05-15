Former MLB shortstop Rafael Furcal faces felony charges in South Florida, police say

Court records didn't list a defense attorney for Furcal. His former agent, Paul Kinzer, declined to comment on the charges and did not provide a way to reach Furcal directly.

The Sunrise Police Department issued the warrant for Furcal's arrest on Monday, but they didn't immediately release details about what led to the criminal charges.

Furcal, 47, started with the Atlanta Braves in 2000, followed by stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was with the Cardinals in 2011 when they beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series. He finished his professional baseball career with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

Furcal completed the 12th unassisted triple play in MLB history on August 10, 2003, while playing for the Braves against the Cardinals.