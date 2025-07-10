Former 'Love Island USA' contestant Cierra Ortega apologizes for using racial slur

Ortega addressed the entire Asian community in her nearly five minute TikTok video and said she is “deeply, truly, honestly so sorry.”

“This is not an apology video. This is an accountability video,” Ortega said in the video.

“I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it,” Ortega said. “I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance.”

Ortega, who has been back in the United States for about 48 hours, said she has struggled most with the backlash experienced by her family, who she said doesn't feel safe in their own home, and have had immigration authorities called on them.

“There's no need to fight hate with hate. I don't think that that's justice," Ortega said. "And if you want to know that you're heard and that I'm sorry and that I will move differently, I promise you, that's what will happen.”

Ortega’s removal from the villa was announced early in Sunday’s episode. Host Iain Stirling said she had left “due to a personal situation.”

“I completely agree with the network’s decision to remove me from the villa. I think that this is something that deserved punishment and the punishment is absolutely been received,” Ortega said.

Her video made no mention of her “Love Island” partner, Nic Vansteenberghe.