Former Guinea dictator Camara, 2 others escape from prison in a jailbreak, justice minister says

Guinea's justice minister says that the country's former strongman leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara has escaped from prison
Nation & World
By BOUBACAR DIALLO – Associated Press
0 minutes ago
CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Gunmen stormed the main prison in Guinea's capital early Saturday and freed former dictator Moussa “Dadis” Camara, the country's justice minister said, announcing the closure of the West African nation's borders.

The announcement by Justice Minister Charles Alphonse Wright came several hours after heavy gunfire erupted in the Kaloum district of the capital, Conakry.

Among the others who escaped were Claude Pivi and Blaise Goumou, Wright said.

“We will find them. And those responsible will be held accountable,” Wright told local Radio Fim FM.

Camara, who came to power in a 2008 coup d’etat, had been detained in connection with a stadium massacre during his brief time in power. He had lived for years in exile after surviving an assassination attempt before returning home in late 2021.

