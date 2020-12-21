Former exam administrator gets probation in bribery scheme

“Certainly you did this for the money, but this wasn't any pattern of self-interest in any kind of a larger scale,” Talwani said during the hearing. “It makes me see this as a bad mistake you made — a very bad mistake — but not something that would dictate that you would be likely to ever do something like this again.”

Williams was also ordered to repay $12,500 she received in the scheme. She declined to comment during the hearing.

Others who have pleaded guilty in the case dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" include "Full House" actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

The famous couple admitted to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl is a rower.