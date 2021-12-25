Former England cricket captain Ray Illingworth dies aged 89

“Ray was a superb cricketer, and his deep love, passion and knowledge for the game meant he continued to contribute long after his playing days had finished," England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said.

Illingworth’s top-level playing career spanned 32 years from his debut in 1951 to his final appearance in 1983. He finished with a final total of 24,134 first-class runs and 2,072 wickets and was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1960.

Illingworth’s wife, Shirley, died earlier this year after battling cancer and Illingworth had offered his support to change the laws in Britain on assisted dying.

“I don’t want to have the last 12 months that my wife had,” he had said. “She had a terrible time going from hospital to hospital and in pain. I believe in assisted dying. The way my wife was, there was no pleasure in life in the last 12 months, and I don’t see the point of living like that, to be honest.

“But we don’t have assisted dying in England yet, so you don’t have the option do you? They are debating it and I think it will come eventually. A lot of doctors are against it, but if they had to live like my wife did in her last 12 months they might change their minds.”

