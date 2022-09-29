Former El Salvador soccer boss sentenced in US bribery case

Reynaldo Vasquez, 66, told a judge in federal court in Brooklyn that he felt “great shame” over his role in a bribery scheme that involved media and marketing rights for games played by the Salvadoran national soccer team. At the same time, Vasquez sought to cast himself as a minor participant.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen responded by saying Vasquez deserved prison time for his efforts “to line his and his co-defendants pockets.”