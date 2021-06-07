Former Chiefs assistant coach pleads not guilty in crash

The judge modified his bond during his arraignment to allow him to have a special interlock device installed that requires him to pass a breathalyzer test before his vehicle will start.

Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was charged with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury in April, two months after he hit two cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium. The collision happened just days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida.