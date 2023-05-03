Former CEOs of failed banks to testify before Senate panel

The Senate Banking Committee indicated Tuesday that it will hold a hearing May 16 with Silicon Valley Bank's former CEO, Gregory Becker, as well as Signature Bank's former chairman and co-founder, Scott Shay, and its former president, Eric Howell.

The committee, which is chaired by Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, will also hold two other hearings this month on the collapse of the banks. Several industry experts will testify at a hearing on Thursday. Then on May 18, Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's chief regulator, and Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., will testify.