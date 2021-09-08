Former CBS head Zirinsky is new studio boss for docs, series

On Friday, CBS and Paramount+ will both air “Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11,” a look at the agency's failed efforts to stop Osama bin Laden and an attack they knew would be coming sometime, somewhere.

Also upcoming are a four-part series on Ghislaine Maxwell, the late Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice in sex trafficking, and a six-part series on the extremists behind the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S Capitol. Both are planned for Paramount+.

Zirinsky said she believed there was a hunger for long-form storytelling, and See It Now Studios will serve as a content generator for CBS News and Viacom. While the company will be destination for many of its projects, the studio will also offer material to outside outlets, she said.

Zirinsky, Wrong and their team will develop their own projects and also purchase material from others, she said.